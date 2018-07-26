High-risk sex offender loose in Texas, officials say

HOUSTON - Jerry Don Seib, 53, escaped a halfway house in Houston in the 10900 block of Beaumont Highway, according to authorities.

Seib violated his parole after being convicted of five counts of indecency with a child in Kerr County. He is considered a high-risk offender.

Authorities describe Seib as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 200 pounds He is bald, has blue eyes and a tattoo on his right ankle.

Authorities said Seib has violent tendencies and a history of narcotics use, KPRC reports.

A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Seib’s arrest.

Contact local authorities, or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, if you have any information.

Seib was arrested on July 22, 1996, for indecency with a child sexual contact and released the following day on a $25,000 surety bond.

His mugshot for that arrest is below:

Kerr County Jail

Seib was arrested again Aug. 6, 1996, for two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact and released the same day on a combined $50,000 surety bond.

His mugshot for that arrest is below:

Kerr County Jail

Seib was arrested a third time on five counts of indecency with a child on Feb. 28, 1997. He was released from jail on June 13, 1997, just three and a half months after his arrest.

His mugshot for that arrest is below:

Kerr County Jail

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.