High school student robbed at gunpoint while skipping class, investigators say

SAN ANTONIO - A high school student was held at gunpoint, beaten and robbed by three people who asked him to skip class and hang out, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim was invited by Hassan Mzrhd, 18, who later picked up the victim with two other people in the car. The group drove into the Crystal Hills neighborhood near Northwest Loop 410, where Mzrhd stopped the car and pulled out a shotgun, the affidavit said.

Police said the person in the backseat hit the victim in the head and face, while the person sitting in the front seat held the victim down.

During the fight, the group stole the victim’s valuables, including his shoes, backpack, wallet, money and cellphone, according to the affidavit. Investigators said they then kicked the victim out of the car.

A good Samaritan took the victim to Holmes High School, where the victim provided police with information that led to Mzrhd’s arrest on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

The affidavit did not include the identities of the people involved in this robbery or if they were arrested and charged for this crime.

