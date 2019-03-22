High school student, cancer survivor honored for fundraising efforts

SAN ANTONIO - A local high school student was named Student of the Year, though it's not necessarily just for her grades.

Carson Riley, 17, a junior at San Antonio Christian Academy, has not only battled brain cancer, she also raised almost $80,000 for cancer research.

On Thursday, Riley was honored for her fundraising drive by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Riley credits not only her faith in God in her fight against cancer but also the valuable lessons she's learned at school.

“The values that I learned here at San Antonio Christian, that they had instilled in me, is during our trials and tribulations, that God helps us despite it being the worst time in our lives, that I found that those experiences will help me help someone else,” Riley said.

Brain cancer affects many families, including at KSAT, where we lost our former news director, Jim Boyle, more than five years ago. Every year, KSAT holds the Head for the Cure 5K in his honor.

From 6-8 p.m. April 9, there will be a kickoff event at University Health System, one of our KSAT community partners.

