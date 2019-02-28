High school students honor Sutherland Springs with documentary

KENEDY, Texas - The tragedy in Sutherland Springs on Nov. 5, 2017, has had an effect on many in the area.

For over a year, the town has been working to get back to some kind of norm.

Their healing is the subject of a documentary by students at Kenedy High School.

"The Gift of Healing" is the title of the film directed by senior Mary Summerlin.

"We just wanted to let everyone know how they're doing, coping and that they're healing," Summerlin said.

The seven-minute documentary features conversations with heroes Johnnie Langendorff and Stephen Willeford, as well as Pastor Frank Pomeroy.

The film really shows how members of the community have continued with their lives.

"The Gift of Healing" is now one of the top six finalists at the UIL State Film competition.

The film will be screened March 5 at the state competition in Austin, where the students will find out if they won.

"I hope the judges can see that we made it from our heart and we really care about this," Summerlin said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.