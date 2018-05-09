High school threatens parents with $1,030 fine for cheering during graduation ceremony

GREENVILLE, South Carolina - An administrator at Greenville High School in South Carolina recently told graduating seniors that their families could be fined up to $1,030 for yelling and cheering during the school's commencement ceremony.

The announcement was made at a school assembly, but the threat doesn’t appear to have merit, according to Greenville News.

Greenville Police Department said the school district can’t cite parents or impose fines for cheering.

A spokesman for the Greenville police said the department has not and will not ticket family members for cheering, whistling or applauding during the commencement ceremony.

An audience member who is continually disruptive could be asked to leave, but that would be the duty of arena staff, the spokesman told Greenville News.

Greenville news reported that a slide shown during the assembly read:

"Since graduation is a dignified and solemn occasion, graduating seniors and their guests should behave appropriately. Please ask your guests not to call out, cheer, whistle, or applaud during the reading of names and presentation of diplomas. The Citation for Family Members yelling out is $1,030."

Jeff Macfie, proud parent of a graduating senior at GHS, told Greenville News he agrees excessive celebration can be distracting and believes the principal, Jason Warren, is just trying to keep the experience positive.

