High winds leave more than 13,000 without power in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More than 13,000 customers are without power after high winds arrived Thursday in San Antonio.

The winds are causing a lot of headaches across the city including construction sites. It has also caused electric scooters in the downtown area to topple over.

Framework at a construction site near Crestway Drive on the city's North East side was knocked down by the high winds.

CPS the high winds can cause some issues that include downed power lines.

"If there's a power line on the ground, treat it like it's live. Call CPS or call 911," a CPS spokesperson said. "We'll make the area safe as quickly as possible."

High winds can also cause tree branches to knock down power lines, CPS said.

As of 5:10 p.m., 13,709 CPS customers are currently without power.

For help, contact CPS at 210-353-HELP (4357).

