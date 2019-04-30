News

Hilarious viral video shows instant karma 'car wash'

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Chances are you've probably had a friend or family member honk their car horn to try to scare you.

Well, this friend got a karma car wash when they honked at their buddy who was walking toward their car with a thick, smoothie-like drink.

The incident occurred in San Antonio on March 23.

"I dropped off my friend and she was walking back to my car because she left her charger and I decided to honk my horn to scare her," the driver said.

It backfired.

