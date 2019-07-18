Hillsong Worship, Casting Crowns, Elevation Worship bring 2019 USA tour to AT&T Center

Hillsong Worship, Casting Crowns and Elevation Worship are set to bring their 2019 USA tour to the AT&T Center. The concert will be the first time the popular bands in the Christian music industry will join together for a tour, and it is guaranteed to be a concert experience unlike any other.

The bands are devoting the tour to worship and praise of the power of Christain music, and the promise to provide powerful messages in each song.

The tour makes its stop in San Antonio on Nov. 5, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. at the AT&T Center.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.