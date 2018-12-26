Historic border chapel fights as president demands border wall

MISSION, Texas - The La Lomita chapel has been serving the faithful on both sides of the border since 1865.

It's small in size, but large in history and rich with love from those who worship at the religious shrine.

"It reminds us to be genuine and humble," said the Rev. Roy Snipes.

Snipes called it "the people's chapel." He's been preaching and delivering God's message for over 25 years at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church, while also spending much of his time visiting the quaint and historic South Texas Chapel.

The fear now is that the chapel may find itself isolated between President Donald Trump's border wall and Mexico.

"(On) Palm Sunday, we come down here with over 1,000 people. How is that going to work if that's no mans land?" Snipes said. "Do we have to get a combination to a gate, or all we all going to go down there?

"When we leave, are you going to let the guys with the blue eyes go back to Mission and the guys who don't have blue eyes have to present their papers to get back out of there? What are you going to do?"

Snipes said the government has asked to survey the land, but the Archdiocese has denied them because a wall goes against the church's message to bring people together.

"We don't think a guy who comes across without papers -- maybe he just wants to get a little job and send some money home to mama so they can buy tortillas for the kids -- we don't think that's so despicable," Snipes said.

Snipes admits not everyone crossing over is doing so with good intentions, but he doesn't think a wall would slow them down.

"If you could tell me that this wall could stop (ill-intentioned immigrants), I'd still say, 'Well, that's a damn shame,'" Snipes said. "I still say we could come up with a better way to stop that. We stopped the Nazis. My dad's generation stopped the Nazis. They didn't have to build a wall to do that."

Snipes isn't sure when, where or if a wall will go up, but he finds comfort in the fact that he's been reassured by officials that the faithful would have access to historic South Texas Chapel.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.