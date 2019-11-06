Prop 10, for retiring police dogs, appears to be most popular change ever to Texas constitution

SAN ANTONIO - Proposition 10 looks to be the single most popular change to the Texas Constitution in state history.

Unofficial results from the Secretary of State show that Proposition 10 passed Tuesday with nearly 94% approval, with a small amount of precincts still out. The constitutional amendment will allow retiring police dogs or working animals to be adopted by their handler.

Currently, state law makes it difficult for county-level authorities to adopt law enforcement animals. Instead, they're required to auction the animals, and that created the potential for handlers to be outbid or dogs to be euthanized.

The proposal, however, means dogs, horses and other animals would qualify to be transferred to their handler without a legally required fee for law enforcement officers or other qualified caretakers.

Texans to vote on 10 proposed Constitutional amendments in November

Some argued against the constitutional amendment, saying it would reduce state income. Previously, the animals might be auctioned off to raise money, which would go to the state.

But those arguments were largely ignored by Texas voters. As it stands, with 99% of precincts reporting, there are 1,544,290 votes in favor of Prop. 10 and 99,425 votes against.

That landslide victory for the legislation — with 93.95% approval — appears to have eclipsed a record.

Texas voters approve state income tax ban, most other constitutional amendments

Previously, the all-time best performing Texas constitutional amendment was recorded in 1997 with 93.8% of voters supporting an increase to the residential homestead exemption, according to Texas Election Source.

Proposition 10, regarding law enforcement animals, is currently at 93.5% in favor, which is just shy of the all-time best performing constitutional amendment. In 1997, a proposal to increase the residential homestead exemption received 93.8% support. — Texas Election Source (@TXElects) November 6, 2019

The proposal was passed unanimously by the Legislature earlier this year and was authored by state Sens. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, and Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound.

For more election results and to see the latest coverage from KSAT click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.