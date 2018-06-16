Police: Driver jumped curb, fatally struck man on sidewalk in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A driver was arrested after fatally striking a man walking on the sidewalk and then fleeing the scene of the accident in San Marcos Friday evening, police said.

According to witnesses, the driver of a van jumped a curb around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside at the West Interstate 35 access road and struck the victim, who was later identified as Tyrus Dennis Piano, 48.

Piano was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the city manager's office.

A passenger in the van fled from the scene, but was taken into custody by Texas State University police officers.

The driver of the van fled in the vehicle, but lost control underneath Interstate 35 at the San Marcos River, police said. He jumped another curb and struck a tree.

The driver was helped out of the vehicle by witnesses and was taken into custody by San Marcos police, the release said.

He was taken to a hospital where officers conducted a blood test and then was booked into Hays County Jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. The driver's name or the passenger have not been released.

