Hit-and-run victim's husband testifies in trial

SAN ANTONIO - The husband of a 28-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run told jurors Monday about the impact his wife's sudden death has had on the couple's 10-year-old daughter.

Adina Munoz, 28, was struck and killed around 5 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2016, while crossing San Pedro Avenue.

The driver of the car, Adriana Aviles, didn't immediately stop to help the victim, prosecutors said. She returned to the scene one hour and 20 minutes later after making 21 phone calls to relatives, her attorney, the Mexican Consulate and her employer, prosecutors said.

Aviles has been found guilty on charges of failure to stop and render aid.

The victim's husband, Edgar Munoz, testified Monday in the punishment phase of Aviles' trial. He told jurors that he and his daughter are still grieving.

"When her mom went to heaven, she felt like she died inside and was never going to be happy again," Munoz told jurors. "I just keep thinking that it's unfair that my daughter has to spend holidays, birthdays and bad days at a cemetery," he said.

The defendant's nephew, Luis Aviles, asked the juror to sentence his aunt to probation.

"The family accepts that she made a mistake and must pay," he said.

Like Munoz, Luis Aviles spoke of the children who have been impacted by the accident.

"Her children are very good children with big hearts, and I see that as a reflection of her -- of her heart," Munoz said.

"If she goes to prison, we will not know what to do without her," the defendant's 16-year-old son, Manuel Cruz, said.

