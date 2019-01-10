Holy chip! Doritos unveils Flamin' Hot Nacho flavor

The Flamin' Hot family has a new member: Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho.

The company that brought you Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Flamin' Hot Lays, Flamin' Hot Ruffles, and Flamin' Hot Fritos unveiled its latest creation this week. It's described as a combination of the popular hot and spicy flavor and nacho cheese.

"Flamin' Hot Nacho's taste experience starts with the original nacho cheese flavor fans know and love, followed by a kick of heat that continues to build," the company said in a press release.

