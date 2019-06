SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters say a lightning strike set a house on fire on the North Side.

The fire happened Monday afternoon at a home in the 13800 block of Chittim Oak, between Jones Maltsberger Road and Henderson Pass.

Firefighters said flames were contained to the attic.

One person was home when the fire started, but she was able to make it out OK.

