BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A home was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon in northeast Bexar County.

The call for the fire on Annandale Drive near O’Connor Road came at 1:45 p.m.

Fire crews said the person renting the home was outside doing yard work when they noticed flames near the chimney.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had gotten into the walls and attic and burned the roof.

The damage is estimated at $130,000.

No one was hurt.

