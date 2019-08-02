Home for sale goes up in flames near Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO - A home that was up for sale went up in flames near Stone Oak, but officials still don't know what started it.

The Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department arrived to the home at the corner of Calm Springs and Canyon Road Friday afternoon.

It took crews some time to knock the flames down.

At one point, the fire made an opening in the roof of the house and heavy smoke could be seen from a distance.

Neighbors said they were in shock to see the home up in flames.

“I walked up front and it was just smoking really bad and flames were on the roof. It was pretty scary,” neighbor Tyler Brode said.

Officials said no one was inside the home. They continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.