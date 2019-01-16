Home ruled total loss after fire destroys structure

SAN ANTONIO - A home just north of downtown San Antonio is said to be a total loss after a fire ripped through the structure Tuesday evening.

San Antonio fire crews were called around 8:37 p.m. to 1000 West Rosewood Ave. where they were met with heavy flames covering the home.

While the fire was put out, the home is expected to be demolished within the next 72 hours after being labeled a danger to the public.

Fire officials said the home was sitting on cinder blocks and pavers and that the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

It is unclear whether they were able to get ahold of the homeowner.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.