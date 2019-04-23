Homeland Security investigating after 4 men in country illegally detained during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security detained four men from Brazil and Mexico, who it said are in the country illegally, after they were found hiding in a livestock trailer during a traffic stop.

The incident started when a police officer with the East Central Independent School District pulled over a truck pulling the livestock trailer at the intersection of New Sulphur Springs and Foster roads.

A spokesperson with Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the men were hiding inside a small compartment in the trailer.

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations are handing the case.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.