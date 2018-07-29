Homeless Texas native lands hundreds of job offers with sign searching for work

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A Laredo man who found himself homeless in Mountain View, California has reportedly landed hundreds of job offers after he stood on a California street corner with a sign bearing a simple message: "HOMELESS HUNGRY 4 SUCCESS TAKE A RESUME."

David Casarez doesn't want your money. He just wants to work.

Casarez graduated with a degree in management information systems from Texas A&M University in 2014. The TAMU grad started working for General Motors in Austin, but cashed in on his 401K and pursued his lifelong dream of moving to Silicon Valley to found his own tech startup, the New York Post reported.

His plan came to an end when he ran out of money in June, according to the Post.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

But on Friday, some hope was revived when Jasmine Scofield, a passerby, tweeted a photo of Casarez holding his sign and a picture of his resume. Scofield asked her followers to share with the hope of connecting him with someone that can help him out.

With the power of the internet, Casarez's resume was shared more than 123,000 times by Sunday. According to Scofield, Casarez has received job offers from Google, Netflix and LinkedIn, among other major companies..

Scofield tweeted developments on Casarez's circumstances, tweeting that he's no longer living on park benches and has been housed by Lambda School, a company that offers software engineering education.

Austen Allred, CEO of Lambda School, tweeted that his company is housing him so he can focus on interviews and have a computer, if needed. Allred said Casarez is also working with the career team at Lambda School to prepare him for the many interviews ahead of him.

"I’ll be shocked if he isn’t hired a month from now," Allred wrote.

Update: We’re putting him up in housing so he can focus on interviews, have a computer for him if needed, and he’ll be working with the @LambdaSchool careers team for interview practice if he doesn’t land a job quickly.



I’ll be shocked if he isn’t hired a month from now. https://t.co/RnAiNd3pfr — Austen Allred (@AustenAllred) July 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.