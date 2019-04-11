Homeless man charged in connection with fire at club north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - A homeless man was arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire at a bar just north of downtown.

Detectives said Ricardo Herrera was seen by several witnesses squatting at Club Essence on North Main Avenue before and during the fire two weeks ago.

Police said that, when they questioned Herrera, he admitted to sleeping on the patio of the bar and starting a fire with a lighter to keep warm.

The fire ended up spreading to the building, causing about $4,000 in damage.

The flames also damaged the roof, causing a firefighter to partially fall through it. The firefighter was not hurt.

