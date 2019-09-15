Homeless man in critical condition after drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a shooter after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning just west of downtown.

Police responded to a call in the 800 block of South Salado Street at 3:37 a.m. Officers said they found a homeless man under a bridge with several gunshot wounds. That man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Later Saturday morning, police got reports of a blue Volkswagen vehicle being driven on top of the bridge on Salado Street with someone inside firing a gun into the air. Investigators are looking to see if that vehicle is connected to the drive-by shooting.

