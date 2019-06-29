Homeless man runs to McDonald's to ask for help after stabbing, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police say a homeless man with multiple stab wounds to the arm and back ran up to the drive thru of a McDonald's just west of Downtown asking for help.
The assault happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Houston and Leona.
The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Officers say he was not cooperating with investigators.
Police believe the stabbing was the result of a fight between the victim and another homeless man.
The investigation continues.
