Homeless man runs to McDonald's to ask for help after stabbing, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police say a homeless man with multiple stab wounds to the arm and back ran up to the drive thru of a McDonald's just west of Downtown asking for help.

The assault happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Houston and Leona.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Officers say he was not cooperating with investigators.

Police believe the stabbing was the result of a fight between the victim and another homeless man.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.