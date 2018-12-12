Homeless man shot in groin near downtown was attacked earlier, friend says

SAN ANTONIO - A friend of a homeless man who was shot in the groin on a street east of downtown Tuesday night said the victim also had been attacked earlier that evening.

Allen Sapenter said he and the 31-year-old shooting victim were among a group of people hanging out on the corner of East Commerce and Cherry streets when someone with a paintball gun drove by.

"I have paintball here and here, also," Sapenter said, showing his stained clothing. "We were imbibing of alcohol and apparently somebody didn't like that."

Sapenter said the attack made him angry. Still, he took it in stride.

His friend, on the other hand, exploded, ranting and raving up and down the street.

"He lost his mind. I mean, he's howling at the top of his lungs, and I'm, like, 'Man, shut up,'" Sapenter said.

A short time later, he said, someone caused that same man to howl even louder.

The victim was shot in the groin with a real gun just before 11 p.m. as he sat in the doorway of a nearby business, according to police.

Police said a witness told them a man with braids walked past several times before suddenly taking aim at the victim.

The man was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police did not make any arrests right away.

Sapenter said what happened to his friend is an extreme case of something that's not exactly uncommon. People often target the homeless for crime and violence, he said.

In fact, Sapenter said he also became a shooting victim two years ago in what he believes was a random attack.

"When I get on my bike, 'Pow,'" he said. "Thank God it was bird shot."

In the case of his friend, though, he can't help but wonder if the shooting was somehow connected to the earlier paintball incident.

San Antonio police did not release a motive.

