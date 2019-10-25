Homeless-serving organizations receive overwhelming response after 'Living in the Shadows' airs

SAN ANTONIO - The response from the community has been overwhelming after the "Living in the Shadows" news special, which featured the stories of San Antonians with nowhere to call home, aired Thursday.

KSAT has received calls and emails at the station from community members, but more importantly, so have the groups that work with the homeless in our community.

Including Haven for Hope, the groups have seen a significant increase in the number of calls from people willing to volunteer.

Celeste Eggert, with Haven for Hope, said people had explicitly asked to volunteer with Monica and Ron from the organization's outreach team, who KSAT profiled in the special Thursday night.

"I am so grateful that people saw the special last night and want to get involved, particularly with the street outreach team. They are serving the most in need in our community. It's great to see people rally around that population," Eggert said.

Volunteers are welcome, and so are donations of money and warm clothes, particularly new and used coats and blankets. Find more information at havenforhope.org.

