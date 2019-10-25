'Life in the Shadows' Segment 2: 'Families On The Street'

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is seeing more and more families becoming homeless.

But Haven For Hope isn't turning them away, even though the facility is over capacity.

Meghan works at the Haven For Hope Transitional Facility, but it wasn't too long ago that she was there as a resident.

Meghan talks about what it was like to have her kids sleeping at bus stops, and what the Haven did for her and her kids to get them off the street.

Monica works mainly with families, trying to get them to seek shelter at Haven For Hope. She talks about the frustrations of people not taking her up on her offer of shelter, and just how busy her job is.

'Life in the Shadows' Segments:

Segment 1: 'Bad Days, Drugs and Drainage Tunnels'

Segment 2: 'Families On The Street'

Segment 3: 'Bob's Bridge'

Segment 4: 'Leaves, Limbs and Independence'

Segment 5: 'The Founder and the Faithful'

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.