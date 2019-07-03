Homeowner praises Castle Hills firefighters after close call

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked a house fire in Castle Hills on Tuesday night that reignited hours later.

A total of six fire departments responded around 9 p.m. to the home in the 200 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

"The flames were just super high. We could see more and more firetrucks coming in," said Sandra Kozlovsky, who lives next to the affected home.

Kozlovsky said when she saw fire on her neighbor's roof Tuesday night, she rushed to tell her husband to call 911.

"He called 911, (and) I started yelling at the neighbor to get out because I didn't know if he was OK," Kozlovsky said.

The man who lives in the home was able to get out in time, but officials said firefighters spent the entire night battling the flames.

Kozlovsky said it was nerve-wracking how close the fire came to spreading to her house. In fact, she said she called 911 again, requesting more fire crews.

"I told them, 'You have to send more firetrucks from other areas' because it just looked like the whole neighborhood was going to catch on fire," Kozlovsky said.

The fire was so powerful, two Castle Hills firefighters were injured. They were later released from the hospital and even returned to the scene after the blaze reignited early Wednesday morning.

"The Fire Department was amazing," Kozlovsky said. "There was just water coming in from all directions."

Kozlovsky could see how close the fire came to her home.

"Thank God, this is a green summer because it’s been raining a lot. I don't know what would have happened had it been one of those dry Texas summers," she said.

