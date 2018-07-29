Homeowner shot after frisking party goer, finds gun

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot by a guest at a party in his home, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man was hosting a party at his house in the 5500 block of Prairie Flower Drive.

Police said he was checking guests for weapons at the door. While searching one man he found a gun and the two got into an altercation.

Police said the man reportedly shot the homeowner in the leg then fled along with a woman.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.