Proposed low-rent apartment complex in NE Bexar worries residents

SAN ANTONIO - Some frustrated homeowners in northeast Bexar County said they're hoping to finally get some answers about a low-rent apartment complex that could be built just feet away from their homes.

Possible increases in crime and traffic in the Walzem Road and FM 78 area are some concerns residents have.

Steve Glover, who has lived in his house in the Brentfield subdivision for 20 years, is one of the frustrated homeowners.

"This is a very quiet area here, and basically what you hear here, nothing. We don't have a lot of noise. We don't have a lot of traffic in the neighborhood," Glover said.

Glover and other neighbors fear their quality of life is about to change if a low-rent apartment complex is built in a field behind his house.

"A 216-unit apartment complex. You're going to cram all these people into that one little spot." Glover asked.

Another concern for Glover is that the main entrance to the complex won't be off of FM 78, but behind a Gold's Gym, on the other side of a utility easement, about 30 feet from his home.

Glover's neighbor of 13 years, Lewis Harris, shares the same concerns.

"Just take a look at three-stories high right behind (the fence), what that would do to this area you see right here. When we asked them about, 'Is it going to be on-site management? Who's going to manage it?' Well. Nobody. And when you call them, you start getting different quick answers," Harris said.

Lawyers for the proposed developer, Herman and Kittle, said the property would have on-site management with security. But residents who may be affected feel like they've been left out of the loop

"They never told us. That's the main thing. They never told us about this project," Harris said.

Precinct 4 Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert said the developers also haven't provided him with much information, but said that by law he can't prevent the construction. Calvert said he can manipulate finance rates that could dissuade development, but he's hoping that residents and developers can find some common ground, so he doesn't have to do that.

The developers will hold meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at the Holiday Inn on Interstate 35 and Walzem Road to address questions and concerns and provide more details about the complex.



