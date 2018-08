HONDO, Texas - Hondo police arrested a 31-year-old man Thursday and charged him with continuous sexual assault of a child, the department announced on Facebook.

Hondo Police said they arrested John Anthony Gauna on Thursday, "shortly after allegations were made and reported."

Gauna is being held at the Medina County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

