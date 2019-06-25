Hooded man displays handgun, demands cash from register

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a hooded man who robbed a Northeast Side convenience store.

The robbery occurred June 18 at a Circle K in the 4500 block of Rittiman Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked in wearing a hooded sweater in attempt to conceal his face and displayed a handgun while demanding cash from the register.

The man fled northbound on Fairdale Drive, police said. It is unclear if he received any money.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.