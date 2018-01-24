Hope for a home: Meet Julian

SAN ANTONIO - The saying goes, "There's no place like home." But tens of thousands of Texas children have no idea what that means.

Myra Arthur has started a new series called "Hope for a Home." It introduces viewers to kids who, every day, hope someone out there will find room for them in their homes and hearts.

Meet 16-year-old Julian

Julian, 16, is just a few years away from aging out of the foster care system and will then be on his own, but he fears that being on his own means he’ll be all alone. Before he ages out, he hopes to be adopted and find his forever family.

Julian loves to play basketball. A KSAT crew met him after a Christmas program held inside a gym for kids like Julian who are in foster care.

His answers may be short, but he’s not afraid to take a long shot.

I’m “hoping for a family to get out of CPS,” he said.

Julian, who loves to play basketball, hopes for an athletic family that likes to be outdoors. He imagines running 5Ks with his future family.

“Just having someone there by my side, that’s really all I need, all I want,” he said. “Someone that I could look after when they get old.”

Julian hopes to go to Texas A&M or the University of Texas at San Antonio for college.

“I want to own my own lawn care business or be a professional athlete or even be a therapist to help kids,” he said. “I feel like I would have a connection with those kids because I’ve been through some of the same things.”

Julian knows it’s not all that common for a 16-year-old to be adopted, but he remains hopeful.

“I’m there to be loved and to give love,” he said.

Anyone who would like to adopt Julian or wants to learn more about how to foster or adopt a child can call 210-337-3117 or visit adoptchildren.org.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.