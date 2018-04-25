Hope for a Home: Meet Ruben and Roy

SAN ANTONIO - Ruben and Roy are close in age and close in life.

“Ruben means a lot to me. He’s my little brother, and when I see him, he just makes me happy,” said Roy.

Roy, 15, and Ruben, 13, are currently in foster care. They both share a love for basketball. It's just one of several sports Ruben likes to play, while Roy also likes dancing and Parkour.

It's obvious after talking to them for only a few minutes that they also share a strong bond.

“It's like taking all that anger from people picking on me — he shoves that down in, like, a trashcan,” Ruben said. “And he makes me feel better. He makes me feel rejoiced.”

“I love my brother and he loves me, and one day, I hope we can be adopted by a family that loves both of us,” Roy said.

A family is what the brothers said they are missing.

“Someone saying, ‘Good morning, sweetie’ or something like that,” Ruben said. “I don’t have somebody who will provide me with the things I need and take me where I need to go and watch out for me. Even though I have my brother, I need an extra person.”

When asked what the pair would like a loving family to know about them, Ruben said, “We want them to know that we are very good kids. We look up to each other.”

Finishing his brother’s sentences, Roy said, “And we can support each other. We know what we can do and what we can't do.”

“He took the words right out of my mouth,” Ruben said.

For more information on adopting Roy and Ruben or details on how to adopt or foster a child, call 210-337-3117 or visit www.adoptchildren.org.

