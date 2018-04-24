Hotel guests tell harrowing tale of encounter with gunman fatally shot by officers

SAN ANTONIO - Two women who were guests at a downtown hotel where an armed man was shot dead by police officers Tuesday morning said they spent several grueling moments in fear.

The shooting happened after 6 a.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in the 100 block of East Houston.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, the shots were fired by an officer with Bike Patrol and Park Police.

"They both fired. They both felt compelled at some point, or for some reason, to fire," McManus said.

He said the officers had responded to a call about a man who initially aroused suspicion among employees in the lobby and later was seen with a gun.

McManus said the man ran up to the second floor and caught an elevator to the fifth floor, where he tried to force his way into a guest's room.

"He had a gun pointed at my brother. My brother quickly said, 'No, please no!' (Then he) shut the door," said Cathy Guth, a hotel guest.

Guth and several members of her family were staying at the hotel to celebrate Fiesta.

Instead they found fear, she said.

Guth said after the brief but frightening encounter with the gunman, her brother texted a warning to her and called the front desk for help.

Within a few minutes, police arrived and found the man in the hallway of the seventh floor.

"They get off the elevator, and as soon as they turn the corner, they encounter the man with the gun," McManus said. "They both fired. They both felt compelled at some point, or for some reason, to fire."

Several guests, including the Guths, said they heard multiple gunshots.

"All of a sudden you could hear this rapid popping," Guth said.

Her twin sister, Mary, said they immediately dropped to the floor between the beds.

"I said, 'Man, that's gunfire!'" she said. "I mean, I was scared."

Police said the man shot by officers was in his 40s and died at the scene.

McManus confirmed officers found a handgun near his body.

He said the dead man was dressed as a construction worker or laborer.

It wasn't clear if he had any official business with the hotel, but police said it didn't appear that he was a guest.

The Guths are upset that they didn't know he was there.

"The thing that really irritates me is if something was going on before my brother even knew it; was confronted by it, why weren't we told?" Mary Guth said.

KSAT 12 News reached out to the corporate office of the Embassy Suites by Hilton but did not receive a response.

