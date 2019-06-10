House fire believed to have been caused by lit cigarette, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters said a lit cigarette may have caused a fire at a South Side home Sunday that destroyed all of the homeowner's belongings.

San Antonio firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of Hammond Avenue and when they arrived at the home, they saw billows of smoke, officials said.

Firefighters tackled the blaze from outside of the home and were able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly, firefighters said.

While the home had no working smoke detectors, the woman who lived there was able to escape unscathed.

Firefighters believe the fire started after the woman's relative left out a lit cigarette in a back room of the home.

