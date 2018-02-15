House fire caused by squatter using 2 propane stoves, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A fire was caused by a squatter using two propane stoves in an empty home overnight, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Chestnut Street, located just east of downtown.

According to fire officials, the fire took just five minutes to put out. Nobody was inside at the time.

A battalion chief at the scene said the squatter was likely using the two propane stoves for heat and cooking in the living room and that they caught some nearby clothes on fire. The flames then spread throughout the interior of the home.

The propane stoves were left on when firefighters arrived but the squatter was gone, officials said.

An extension cord was also found strung from the house next door providing power, firefighters said. They believe that it also could have been a factor in the fire.

Officials said there was $5000 in damage done to the home, and another $5000 in damage to its contents.

