House fire displaces family of 7 in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas - A house fire in Leon Valley Monday afternoon displaced a family of seven.

When firefighters arrived around 1 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Rue Sophie, the fire had already spread throughout the attic and roof.

"Unfortunately, this home suffered a significant loss. It appears that it was burning for quite some time before it was noticed by anybody, enough time to actually burn through the roof of the home," Leon Valley Fire Chief Luis Valdez said.

A dog died in the fire and another dog is missing.

Firefighters are trying to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.