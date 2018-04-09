House fire drill prepares Leon Springs volunteer firefighter candidates

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Leon Springs Fire Department volunteer firefighter candidates recently experienced the challenges of battling a house fire.

KSAT 12 News reporter Tiffany Huertas and photojournalist Jason Foster went behind the scenes with the firefighters for the training.

The team practiced a house fire drill with full gear on and used different strategies.

"Search patterns in the house to help practice fire suppression, as well as rescue in the structure," said Lt. Julian Maldonado, who helped coordinate the exercise.

Spencer Stratton has been training for a few months, and said he isn't letting life's circumstances get in the way.

"I have to prepare myself because if this was real life, it has to be really quicker. I have to train myself to be a little quicker," Stratton said.

Stratton said becoming a volunteer firefighter has taught him a lot, and although he can't do certain things that others can, it's not stopping him.

"As a little person, some people see me differently," Stratton said. "So when kids see me they can say, 'He can do it, and I can.'"

After six months of training, the group will become certified firefighters.

Maldonado said there are currently 30 volunteer firefighters at the department.

Anyone interested in joining must be at least 18 years old, pass a criminal background check and committ to 20 hours a month. No experience is required. Interested applicants can call 210-698-1593.

