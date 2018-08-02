House guest accused of stealing TVs, weapons

SANA ANTONIO - A house guest is accused of stealing televisions and weapons from a San Antonio home while the man who lives there was away.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim allowed John Anthony Walsh, 62, to stay in his home while he went out of town for work.

He told San Antonio police he was gone for about three months -- from late October 2017 to the end of January 2018.

When he returned, he says, he noticed his two large screen televisions as well as an air compressor, handgun and rifle were missing.

The affidavit said a neighbor saw Walsh one day in January carrying a television out of the home and asked what he was doing.

The neighbor told police that Walsh said he was taking the TV in for repairs.

Police arrested Walsh Wednesday on a charge of theft.

