Houston-area Boy Scout killed at Boy Scout camp

ATLANTA - A 14-year-old boy was visiting a Georgia Boy Scout camp for a summer scout jamboree when he was killed in a freak accident.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was killed when a tree fell on his tent at Bert Adams Scout Reservation, which is about 35 miles east of Atlanta.

Severe thunderstorms forced campers to take shelter in their tents, and the storms also downed several trees in the area, including the one that crushed the scout.

The scout was in the tent with a tent mate, according to Newton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Alexander.

