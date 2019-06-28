Houston-area man arrested in shooting of David Ortiz, DR officials say

(CNN) - The alleged mastermind in the shooting of former baseball star David Ortiz was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Friday, police there said.

The suspect was identified as Victor Hugo Gomez, according to an alert published on the official Twitter account of the Dominican National Police.

No other details were available but the post said additional information would be released later Friday.

Gomez is reportedly from Katy, which is located outside of Houston.

#Preliminar Policía Nacional apresa a Victor Hugo Gómez, señalado como uno de los autores intelectuales de ataque donde resultó herido el ex pelotero David Ortiz. #PolicíaRD



Prosecutors have said Gomez allegedly paid for a hit on a man sitting with Ortiz the night of the shooting and that Ortiz was not the target.

Authorities say they believe Gomez ordered the killing because he suspected Fernandez turned him in to Dominican investigators back in 2011.

Prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez said Gomez, who has alleged ties to Mexico's Gulf Cartel, is wanted by the US Drug Enforcement Agency and allegedly arranged the hit from the United States.

A total of 11 suspects are in custody in what was originally believed to be a plot against one of the Dominican Republic's best known personalities.

Ortiz was on a crowded bar patio in Santo Domingo the night of June 9 when a gunman walked in, pulled out a Browning Hi-Power 9mm and shot him once in the lower back. Ortiz is recovering in Boston.

