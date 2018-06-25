Houston officer who stopped cancer treatments to save lives during Harvey to be laid to rest in SA

SAN ANTONIO - A Houston police officer who helped save Hurricane Harvey victims while battling cancer will be laid to rest in San Antonio this week.

Houston police Officer Norbert Ramon died of cancer on June 15. He stopped cancer treatment to return to work when Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast.

On Monday, Houston police officers escorted Ramon's body to San Antonio where his funeral services will be held. Ramon, a military veteran, will be buried at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Services will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Members of the San Antonio Police Department paid their respects to Ramon's sacrifice and assisted Houston officers with their escort to Porter Loring on Monday.

