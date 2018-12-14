Megachurch pastor with Houston ties defends $200K Lamborghini gift to wife

A megachurch pastor with ties to Joel Osteen's Houston Lakewood Church defended his decision to purchase a $200,000 Lamborghini for his wife.

John Gray said in a tearful Facebook Live video that the SUV was a gift to celebrate the couple's anniversary and that not a nickel or penny of the money used to purchase the vehicle came from church funds.

Gray is listed as an associate pastor at Osteen's megachurch, but he leads his own church in South Carolina.

Video of Gray giving his wife the SUV was posted on social media and received immediate backlash from some of the pastor's followers and others on social media.

Gray added in the Facebook Live video that he has various streams of revenue, including his TV show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, a book deal and other savings and investments.

