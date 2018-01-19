Houston rapper Chamillionaire wants to help father of two deported to Mexico

HOUSTON - Houston musician and rapper Chamillionaire is offering financial assistance to the family of a man who was deported to Mexico after living in the United States for the past 30 years.

The Detroit Free Press recently published an article about 39-year-old Jorge Garcia, who was brought to the U.S. when he was 10 years old through undocumented means.

Since then, Garcia has raised a family in the U.S. He has a wife and two children, reportedly had no criminal record and has paid taxes every year.

The article said Garcia has been trying for years to find a path to live legally in the U.S. and his family has already spent $125,000 in legal costs and fees since 2005.

Immigration officials, however, forced Garcia to return to Mexico on Monday. The story caught the attention of Chamillionaire and the rapper contacted the writer of the article, Nijal Warikoo.

Warikoo posted on Twitter an email he said was from from Chamillionaire. The email read, in part:

"I’m a musician and tech investor and I’m looking to talk to them to see how I can help with financial support in Jorge’s absence.”

This is not a joke. I actually got an email yesterday from rapper Chamillionaire (of Ridin’ Dirty fame, the song that goes, They see me rollin,’ they hatin’) after he read my story on Jorge Garcia being deported. He wants to help him. pic.twitter.com/ZBJvcbTKRf — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) January 18, 2018

Warikoo posted a screen grab of the email and it has already been retweeted more than 6,700 times and liked more than 28,000 times.

Chamillionaire has stayed involved in the community and spoken out about education and social issues in the past.

He recently made news when he visited Houston ISD students to teach them about career opportunities in the tech industry.

