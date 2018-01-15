Houston sports reporter releases statement following mysterious disappearance

HOUSTON - The Houston sports reporter who briefly disappeared and then was found safe last week released a statement on Monday morning about the ordeal.

Courtney Roland posted a message on Twitter that read:

"On Friday I was released from Houston Methodist Medical Center. After undergoing five days of extensive testing, doctors determined I suffered an adverse reaction to my prescription medication. I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff at Houston Methodist for providing me with expert medical care. I would like to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for your thoughts, prayers and support. I would also like to thank the Houston Police Department for their efforts. My family and I are so appreciative of the kindness and thoughtfulness my friends and so many of you showed me. I wish I could thank each of you in person.”

A missing person report was filed on Jan. 7 for Roland after she could not be located.

Roland told a friend she believed she was being followed, and people took to social media to ask for help finding her.

Police reported they found Roland's vehicle near the Galleria. Her purse was found at a nearby business.

Houston police announced they had found Roland sitting at a table at a Chick-fil-A restaurant around 8:15 a.m. Monday, KPRC-TV reported. She was transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.