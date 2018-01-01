Houston Zoo keeping animals warm during freezing temperatures

HOUSTON - As freezing temperatures arrive, the Houston Zoo is prepared with heating tanks.

Like San Antonio, our friends to the east are also experiencing frigid temperatures.

Lows in the Bayou City are expected to drop into the lower 20s.

The zoo posted on its Facebook page that the containers, which look like water tanks, are to keep its cold-blooded tortoises warm.

The sub-freezing temperatures closed the San Antonio Zoo on Monday. Even though it's cold outside, the Houston Zoo remained open on New Years.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.