SAN ANTONIO - A Houston resident won a $30.25 million jackpot prize in the Lotto Texas drawing May 16.

The winner will take home $20.3 million as part of the cash value option.

The winning ticket was sold at MJ’s All Season Food Store, located at 15935 Lee Road in Houston.

The winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, used the quick pick option when purchasing the ticket.

