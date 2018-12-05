Houstonians pay final respects to President George H.W. Bush

HOUSTON - The nation is bidding a final farewell to America’s 41st president.

President George H.W. Bush will lie in repose at his home church in Houston on Wednesday ahead of his burial Thursday.

Those wishing to pay their respects to the president are lining up at another church a couple miles away, waiting to be shuttled to Bush’s home church.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 30 minutes before the shuttles were to start running, there were already some 200 people in line. That number almost doubled the in a short time.

The common thread among the people waiting is sincere admiration and respect, not only for our late 41st president but his entire family, as well.

One woman in line shared her unique story about meeting former President George H.W. Bush and his family several times. As she got ready to pay her respects, she reflected on cherished memories.

“My cousin was graduating from Johns Hopkins University, and (Bush) was the speaker. He gave a wonderful speech that day at the graduation. We got to go in this little college there on the campus and meet him, and it was very awesome,” said Nancy Buffington.

Similar crowds were seen for former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral several months ago. Coordinators said they shuttled about 8,000 people that day and are expecting more.

