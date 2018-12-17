How clean are the kitchens at the AT&T Center?

SAN ANTONIO - After an ESPN report called into question the sanitary conditions at sports arenas across the nation, KSAT took a deeper look into recent health inspections at the AT&T Center.

The ESPN report examined health inspections at the AT&T Center from 2016 through 2017 and found that 34 percent of food vendors were cited for "high-level violations."

The report mentioned that mold was found in an ice machine and that tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and other perishable items were kept at an unsuitable temperature. Additionally, ESPN reported that inspectors found vegetables without food dates that looked "old." Those findings were from March 2017 and October 2016.

Many of the vendors at the AT&T Center have undergone several more recent inspections.

Looking at the three most recent inspections, where applicable, for all facilities subject to health inspections at the AT&T Center, all facilities scored a 95 or higher.

All of the vendors subject to inspections had near-perfect, if not perfect, scores.

Many of the penalties incurred by food vendors at the AT&T Center were in relation to food residue or debris on food containers.

See the most recent health inspections:

ARAMARK 103-3C06

ARAMARK 105

ARAMARK 110

ARAMARK 114 BAR/FOOD

ARAMARK 118-3A35

ARAMARK 121-3A26

ARAMARK 122-3B02

ARAMARK 124-3B24

ARAMARK 126-3B07

ARAMARK 202

ARAMARK 206-5C19

ARAMARK 209-5D04

ARAMARK 223-5A24

ARAMARK 226-5B05

ARAMARK 230

ARAMARK CENTRAL KITCHEN WAREHOUSE & COMMISSARY

ARAMARK COMMISSARY V01-3A28

ARAMARK EAST PORCH GRP 200

ARAMARK FAN ZONE

BURGERTECA

LA GLORIA

LEVY EVENT LEVEL BAR-1C42

LEVY MAIN KITCHEN/WAREHOUSE (BASEMENT)

LEVY NORTH KITCHEN 2A16-17

LEVY SOUTH KITCHEN

LEVY SUPERBOX BAR

LEVY TERRACE BAR 4D18A

WHATABURGER #814

