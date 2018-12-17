How clean are the kitchens at the AT&T Center?

SAN ANTONIO - After an ESPN report called into question the sanitary conditions at sports arenas across the nation, KSAT took a deeper look into recent health inspections at the AT&T Center.
The ESPN report examined health inspections at the AT&T Center from 2016 through 2017 and found that 34 percent of food vendors were cited for "high-level violations."
The report mentioned that mold was found in an ice machine and that tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and other perishable items were kept at an unsuitable temperature. Additionally, ESPN reported that inspectors found vegetables without food dates that looked "old." Those findings were from March 2017 and October 2016.
Many of the vendors at the AT&T Center have undergone several more recent inspections.
Looking at the three most recent inspections, where applicable, for all facilities subject to health inspections at the AT&T Center, all facilities scored a 95 or higher.
All of the vendors subject to inspections had near-perfect, if not perfect, scores.
Many of the penalties incurred by food vendors at the AT&T Center were in relation to food residue or debris on food containers.
See the most recent health inspections:
ARAMARK 103-3C06
ARAMARK 105
ARAMARK 110
ARAMARK 114 BAR/FOOD
ARAMARK 118-3A35
ARAMARK 121-3A26
ARAMARK 122-3B02
ARAMARK 124-3B24
ARAMARK 126-3B07
ARAMARK 202
ARAMARK 206-5C19
ARAMARK 209-5D04
ARAMARK 223-5A24
ARAMARK 226-5B05
ARAMARK 230
ARAMARK CENTRAL KITCHEN WAREHOUSE & COMMISSARY
ARAMARK COMMISSARY V01-3A28
ARAMARK EAST PORCH GRP 200
ARAMARK FAN ZONE
BURGERTECA
LA GLORIA
LEVY EVENT LEVEL BAR-1C42
LEVY MAIN KITCHEN/WAREHOUSE (BASEMENT)
LEVY NORTH KITCHEN 2A16-17
LEVY SOUTH KITCHEN
LEVY SUPERBOX BAR
LEVY TERRACE BAR 4D18A
WHATABURGER #814
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.