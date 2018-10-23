How many puro San Antonio things can you buy with Mega Millions jackpot?

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently at $1.6 billion -- the largest in lottery history.

The cash option, or lump sum prize before taxes, is $904 million.

Millions of hopefuls are buying tickets for the drawing on Tuesday night, but what can you buy with all that cash?

Here’s a list of the most puro San Antonio things you could buy with $904 million:

**All numbers are approximate.

183,739 Spurs season tickets

41 million Wrestlemania tickets

2,260,000 hours of live mariachi music

56.5% of the Spurs franchise

452 million velas

Kawhi’s unfinished house and all his leftover jerseys

226 million buckets of Bill Miller’s Tea

1.2 billion tamales

301.3 million bottles of Tajin classic seasoning

452 million bags of Hot Cheetos

904 million churros

292.6 million Whataburgers

180.8 million cases of Big Red

150.7 million mangonadas



