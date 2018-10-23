How many puro San Antonio things can you buy with Mega Millions jackpot?

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently at $1.6 billion -- the largest in lottery history.
The cash option, or lump sum prize before taxes, is $904 million.
Millions of hopefuls are buying tickets for the drawing on Tuesday night, but what can you buy with all that cash?
Here’s a list of the most puro San Antonio things you could buy with $904 million:
**All numbers are approximate.
183,739 Spurs season tickets
41 million Wrestlemania tickets
2,260,000 hours of live mariachi music
56.5% of the Spurs franchise
452 million velas
Kawhi’s unfinished house and all his leftover jerseys
226 million buckets of Bill Miller’s Tea
1.2 billion tamales
301.3 million bottles of Tajin classic seasoning
452 million bags of Hot Cheetos
904 million churros
292.6 million Whataburgers
180.8 million cases of Big Red
150.7 million mangonadas
