How you can help with homelessness in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - I have never received more emails and phone calls than I did after the homeless special KSAT aired in 2005.

The vast majority of the people wanted to know “how can I help?” So, with that in mind, we decided to have experts in the field answer the question, “give us one way to help the homeless.”

WATCH: "Life in the Shadows"

We reached out to a number of people in San Antonio for their answers, including:

William McManus, San Antonio Police Department Chief

Kenny Wilson; President and CEO, Haven for Hope

Evita Morin; CEO, Rise Recovery

Patti Radle ​​​​​​; Co-executive, Inner City Development

​​​​​​; Co-executive, Inner City Development Jimmy Robles; Pastor, Last Chance Ministries

Carlos Guadarama ; Featured in 2005 KSAT Documentary

; Featured in 2005 Documentary Brenda Mascorro ​​​​​​; Executive Director, South Alamo Regional Alliance For The Homeless

​​​​​​; Executive Director, South Alamo Regional Alliance For The Homeless Maria Berriozabal ; Former San Antonio City Council member

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.