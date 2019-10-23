How you can help with homelessness in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - I have never received more emails and phone calls than I did after the homeless special KSAT aired in 2005.
The vast majority of the people wanted to know “how can I help?” So, with that in mind, we decided to have experts in the field answer the question, “give us one way to help the homeless.”
We reached out to a number of people in San Antonio for their answers, including:
- William McManus, San Antonio Police Department Chief
- Kenny Wilson; President and CEO, Haven for Hope
- Evita Morin; CEO, Rise Recovery
- Patti Radle; Co-executive, Inner City Development
- Jimmy Robles; Pastor, Last Chance Ministries
- Carlos Guadarama; Featured in 2005 KSAT Documentary
- Brenda Mascorro; Executive Director, South Alamo Regional Alliance For The Homeless
- Maria Berriozabal; Former San Antonio City Council member
