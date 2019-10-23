News

How you can help with homelessness in San Antonio

Experts weigh in after KSAT's 'Life in the Shadows'

By Steve Spriester - Anchor, Andrew Wilson - Digital Journalist, Lexi Salazar - News Producer, Valerie Gomez - Video Editor, Dale L. Keller - Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO - I have never received more emails and phone calls than I did after the homeless special KSAT aired in 2005.

The vast majority of the people wanted to know “how can I help?” So, with that in mind, we decided to have experts in the field answer the question, “give us one way to help the homeless.”

WATCH: "Life in the Shadows"

We reached out to a number of people in San Antonio for their answers, including:

  • William McManus, San Antonio Police Department Chief
  • Kenny Wilson; President and CEO, Haven for Hope
  • Evita Morin; CEO, Rise Recovery
  • Patti Radle​​​​​​; Co-executive, Inner City Development
  • Jimmy Robles; Pastor, Last Chance Ministries
  • Carlos Guadarama; Featured in 2005 KSAT Documentary
  • Brenda Mascorro​​​​​​; Executive Director, South Alamo Regional Alliance For The Homeless
  • Maria Berriozabal; Former San Antonio City Council member

